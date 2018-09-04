Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Politics I regret not ‘taking’ Lagos from Tinubu, AD in 2003 – Atiku – Premium Times Nigeria

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday said he regretted not doing much to help the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win in Lagos State when he had the opportunity in 2003.

Mr Abubakar, a PDP presidential aspirant, spoke in Lagos while holding a meeting …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wCEPeu

