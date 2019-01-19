Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has appealed to the Christian community in the state to forgive and forget him for working for the election of President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 general election.
The governor who disclosed this while interacting with the Christian community during his …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2T2mxN3
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governor who disclosed this while interacting with the Christian community during his …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2T2mxN3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]