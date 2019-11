Actor and model, Gbenro Ajibade, has revealed that he still loves and respects his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro, even though their marriage didn’t work out.Speaking with Saturday Beats, Ajibade said: “I still have a good relationship with her (Osas); it’s still good. We are still good, regardless.” …via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CPp4DO Get more Nigeria Entertainment News