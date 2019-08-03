JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics I Was Trained To Be Combative – Adams Oshiomhole Blast Out – Naijaloaded

#1
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has told those accusing him of being too combative as the National Chairman of a governing party to keep their cool as he was not about to change his approach …

adams.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/31manT5

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top