Metro I will establish 10,000 new churches in Nigeria ― Oyedepo – Vanguard News

#1
Dr David Oyedepo, President and Founder, Living Faith Church (LFC), says the church has commenced efforts at planting additional 10,000 new churches across the country in 2020. Oyedepo disclosed this while addressing the church workers forum at the International Headquarters of the church in a live telecast in …

Bishop-David-Oyedepo.jpg

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/37Pr8JU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top