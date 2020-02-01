Dr David Oyedepo, President and Founder, Living Faith Church (LFC), says the church has commenced efforts at planting additional 10,000 new churches across the country in 2020. Oyedepo disclosed this while addressing the church workers forum at the International Headquarters of the church in a live telecast in …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/37Pr8JU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/37Pr8JU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]