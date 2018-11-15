Politics I will not die until you become president – Prof. Nwabueze to Atiku – LEGIT.NG

#1
Professor Ben Nwabueze has reportedly said he will not die until Atiku Abubakar who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) becomes president of the country.

Nwabueze reportedly said this on Wednesday, November 14 when …



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2RRxVu0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top