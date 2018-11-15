Professor Ben Nwabueze has reportedly said he will not die until Atiku Abubakar who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) becomes president of the country.
Nwabueze reportedly said this on Wednesday, November 14 when …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2RRxVu0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Nwabueze reportedly said this on Wednesday, November 14 when …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2RRxVu0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]