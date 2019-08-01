Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has vowed to sack any of his aide who will dare to insult President Muhammadu Buhari.
Umahi was elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Umahi also warned that any of his appointees who insulted any governor or downplays their achievements would have his or her appointment terminated.
