Politics PDP governor endorses Gbajabiamila as speaker – TheCable

#1
David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, has endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader of the house of representatives, as speaker of the lower legislative chamber in the 9th assembly. Umahi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker when he received him at …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2LWBhxO
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top