Politics I Won’t Abandon Projects Inherited From Fayose , Says Fayemi – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured the people of the state that his government will not abandon projects inherited from previous administrations in the state.

The governor stated that though he may not agree with his predecessor on the rationale behind the establishment of some …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2qxXZie

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[4]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top