Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured the people of the state that his government will not abandon projects inherited from previous administrations in the state.
The governor stated that though he may not agree with his predecessor on the rationale behind the establishment of some …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2qxXZie
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governor stated that though he may not agree with his predecessor on the rationale behind the establishment of some …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2qxXZie
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]