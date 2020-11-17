In Nigeria News today headlines include
- I won’t allow a repeat of #EndSARS protests, says Buhari - The Cable
- Zulum Visits Chibok School, Orders Complete Rehabilitation | Information Nigeria
- I rejected an offer to be President Buhari's running mate in 2011 Ex minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili
- Border closure not reason for maltreatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana – Dabiri-Erewa | Vanguard
- Wike to FG: Executive Order 10 will destroy states’ criminal justice | New Telegraph
- Osinbajo to politicians: We need to rebuild trust with citizens |Legit.ng
