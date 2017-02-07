Russia will miss August’s World Athletics Championships in London after their doping ban was extended on Monday, world governing body president Sebastian Coe said. Coe said Russia, whose 15-month ban from athletics was prolonged at the IAAF’s Council meeting in Cap d’Ail near Monaco, could not be reintegrated into the sport before November. Double Olympic 1500-metre champion Coe was speaking after the IAAF Council approved the Taskforce’s recommendation that Russia was “not ready for reinstatement”. Russia has been barred from international competition since November 2015 following a damaging report alleging that state-sponsored doping was rife in the country. The ban had already been extended in March and then June 2016, preventing Russia’s athletes from competing at the Rio Olympics.