Sports Russia facing ban from 2020 Olympics and European Championships – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Russia could be set for a new ban from major international sporting events like next summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games over claimed inconsistencies in anti-doping data.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee will gather on December 9 to consider a formal recommendation from its independent …

tokyo.JPG

read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2D21hjT

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top