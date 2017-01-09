Nigeria's former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has joined other prominent Nigerians to mourn the death of ex-Niger Governor, Abdullahi Kure. A statement issued by IBB to DAILY POST read, “The sudden death of former Governor of Niger State, Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure, in Germany comes to me in a great Shock.'' ''But as a believer, ‘all souls must taste death’ sooner or later. My amiable friend and companion is gone. We that are left behind are on transit and will depart sooner or later”.