Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Ibori, Uduaghan, Utuama Shun Okowa At Delta’s 27th Anniversary – Sahara Reporters

#1
James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, both former Governors of Delta State, as well as a former Deputy Governor of the state, Amos Utuama, on Monday, seemingly shunned the interdenominational thanksgiving service organised by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to mark the 27th anniversary of the creation of the state. It …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2LyW2dF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top