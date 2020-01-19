The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the commencement of recruitment exercise into the agency.
Sahara Reporters reports that the anti-graft agency also warned interested candidates in its recruitment exercise to be careful of fraudsters....
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/364J0i5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Sahara Reporters reports that the anti-graft agency also warned interested candidates in its recruitment exercise to be careful of fraudsters....
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/364J0i5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]