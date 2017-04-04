Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godsday Orubebe, has been discharged and acquitted of a N1.97bn fraud. He, and other defendants were accused of diverting funds meant for the compensation of owners of properties on Eket Urban section of the East-West Road in Eket, Akwa Ibom State. Six charges of fraud leveled against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC, was struck out by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of a Federal High Court in Abuja. Trial was about to commence on Tuesday when the ICPC withdrew the case. The agency's lawyer said it decided to terminate the case after all parties agreed that the road construction project would proceed as originally planned with compensation paid to those whose properties were damaged.