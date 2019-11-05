Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to deal decisively with National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, if he continues to “disrupt the activities of the party in the state”.
The visibly angry governor in a video seen by SaharaReporters on Wednesday made the comments while addressing a gathering of APC members.
