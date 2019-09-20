Politics "If the death by hanging hate speech law was in place during Jonathan's administration, do you think Lai Mohammed would be alive today?"- Senator

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has joined other Nigerians to reject the death by hanging Hate Speech bill that has passed first reading in the Senate.

Speaking on Channels TV, Senator Abaribe wondered if the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, would be alive if the law was enacted during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. According to Abaribe, Lai Mohammed said so many unprintable things about Jonathan when he was still President and Lai Mohammed's right to express his opinion was not trampled upon.
LAI AND SEN.jpg


