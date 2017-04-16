Southwest monarch have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the inspector general of the police, Ibrahim Idris over the continued detention of a traditional ruler in the area by the Nigeria police. Oba Ademola Ademiluyi was arrested with 46 others over the recent clash between Yorubas and Hausas in Ile-Ife which claimed dozens of lives. He was among those paraded in Abuja. Leading the traditional rulers in a protest, the Laroka of Wanikin Ife, Kole Ojutalayo, said a petition had been sent to Buhari, the IGP and the Osun state Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to register their displeasure. He said the detention and the parade of Mr Ademiluyi by the police was a desecration of Yoruba customs. He added that the police were partial in their treatment of the Yoruba traditional rulers in relation to the crisis. “Our investigation revealed that while in the custody of the Nigeria Police, Oba Ademola Adedewe Ademiluyi was stripped of his royal paraphernalia, including the removal of his cap, thereby exposing his bare head which is contrary to the Yoruba custom,” Ojutalayo stated. “As if that was not enough, he was paraded at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, like a common criminal alongside other innocent Ile-Ife indigenes that were arrested. “Your Excellency will agree with us that no emir or any other traditional chief in the northern part of Nigeria would ever have been degraded and ridiculed in the manner Oba Ademola Adedewe Ademiluyi was treated by the Nigeria Police.” 15 people out of the 21 who were paraded have been released according to reports. They are: Ayoola Abimbola, Bello Wahab, Peter Omisore, Adefisan Isaac, Adelekan Kehinde, Elufisan Akintoye, Omisanmi Isaac, Adejobe Monday, Olanrewaju Adebayo, Akanbi Adeyinka, Obimakin Samuel, Alhaji Zakariyu Abdulyakeen, Bamidele Elufisan, Clement Kehinde and Akinyombo Seye.