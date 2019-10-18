Justforex_nb_campaign

Business IGI cuts 60 jobs, as MD seeks turnaround measures – Nairametrics

60 employees engaged with Industrial and General Insurance (IGI) Plc have allegedly lost their jobs due to prolonged liquidity issues encountered by the company.

Nairametrics gathered that sack letters were distributed to the affected workers through WhatsApp. ..

workers.JPG

[24]
