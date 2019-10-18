60 employees engaged with Industrial and General Insurance (IGI) Plc have allegedly lost their jobs due to prolonged liquidity issues encountered by the company.
Nairametrics gathered that sack letters were distributed to the affected workers through WhatsApp. ..
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2qdBrq3
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Nairametrics gathered that sack letters were distributed to the affected workers through WhatsApp. ..
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2qdBrq3
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]