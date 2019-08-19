JustForex Trading - Start Now

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has declared its preparedness to appeal Friday’s judgment delivered by an English court in favour of Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

The court gave the company an order to seize Nigerian assets worth $9 billion....

