Sports Iheanacho must shed weight to perform better – Obuh – Newtelegraph

#1
Former Flying Eagles coach John Obuh has advised the Super Eagles forward kelechi iheanacho to work on reducing his weight so as to recapture his scoring form.

Iheanacho has established himself in the Super Eagles as a key player since his debut appearance against Swaziland in …



read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TCOZ8I

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top