Metro Ile Ife Yoruba Hausa Clash: Aregbesola Declares 2-day Curfew

    Governor Rauf Aregbesola has declared a two-day curfew in Ile-Ife City over reported clashes between Hausa and Yoruba communities in the area.

    At least five lives were lost in the clash with over a hundred injured.

    In a statement signed by Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, the Director of Communications and Strategy, office of the Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, it said “the curfew, which will be between 6pm to 7am, takes effect from today Wednesday March, 8th, 2017 and will be in force till Friday.”
     

