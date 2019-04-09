The International Monetary Fund says Nigeria’s economy will expand a little faster than its earlier projection.
In the World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday at the ongoing spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group, the fund said Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.1% in 2019, an …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2ImfoVb
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In the World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday at the ongoing spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group, the fund said Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.1% in 2019, an …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2ImfoVb
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]