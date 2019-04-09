Business IMF increases growth projection for Nigeria – TheCable

#1
The International Monetary Fund says Nigeria’s economy will expand a little faster than its earlier projection.

In the World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday at the ongoing spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group, the fund said Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.1% in 2019, an …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2ImfoVb

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top