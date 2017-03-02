Submit Post Advertise

Metro Imo: Policeman Arrested While Trying To Steal Baby in Hospital

    The police in Imo State have arrested a police Sergeant, Iseke Koradam, at a hospital in Oke-Uvuru, in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state while allegedly attempting to steal a newborn baby.

    The Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, disclosed that at a press briefing in Owerri, the state capital on Wednesday

    The CP said that the police sergeant and his gang who allegedly planned to steal the newborn baby had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.
     
