22-year-old Emmanuel Obazuaye, a suspected badoo cult member, has been granted bail by a Yaba Chief Magistrate court. According to reports, Emmanuel, who resides in Ikorodu, was caught with a fresh human head on July 27 at 1.00 p.m. at No. 1, Lejumo St., Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos. He was arraigned on Tuesday, standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of a human head. The police prosecutor said Emmanuel was caught at a shrine with the fresh human head where he claimed he visited to seek “protection” from a native doctor. He said Obazuaye, who did not act alone, but with others still at large, was immediately taken to the police station for further questioning. The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adewale Ojo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for mention. The badoo cult has been terrorizing Ikorodu, perpetrating murders on a frequent basis. Emmanuel is one of the over 1,000 suspects arrested by the police.