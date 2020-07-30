In Nigeria’s Biggest Reality TV Show, Sexist Tropes Draw Fresh Breaths
In a country that is desperately telling the world that progressive gender ideas have reached its borders, the most-watched indigenous reality TV show in the history of Nigeria takes viewers to the very belly of the beast, revealing sharp contrasts about what it truly means to be female and...
