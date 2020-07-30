Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad

Entertainment In Nigeria’s Biggest Reality TV Show, Sexist Tropes Draw Fresh Breaths – Guardian

#1
guardian.ng

In Nigeria’s Biggest Reality TV Show, Sexist Tropes Draw Fresh Breaths

In a country that is desperately telling the world that progressive gender ideas have reached its borders, the most-watched indigenous reality TV show in the history of Nigeria takes viewers to the very belly of the beast, revealing sharp contrasts about what it truly means to be female and...
guardian.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Place your Ad here for $150.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top