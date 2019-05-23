Indian PM Narendra Modi has secured another five-year term after winning a landslide general election victory.
His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to win about 300 of the 543 seats in parliament, in what Mr Modi hailed as "a historic mandate".....
Read more via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2QmxQPG
Get more World News
His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to win about 300 of the 543 seats in parliament, in what Mr Modi hailed as "a historic mandate".....
Read more via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2QmxQPG
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]