The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday announced that all Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will hold on March 2, 2019. Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the Commission’s Conference Room in Abuja.....
