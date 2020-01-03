Politics INEC announces fresh recruitment – The Nation Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) on Monday announced the recruitment of Registration Area Officers, Administrative Officer and Executive Officers in all local government areas of the country. The agency asked interested candidates to log on to....

Applicants should not be above 35 years while the experienced applicants should not be above 45, INEC said in a newspaper advertorial on Monday.
“Applicants must possess Nation Certificate Examination or Nation Diploma (ND) with a minimum of two years post-qualification cognate experience,” INEC added.
