Metro INEC Insists Rivers Elections Will Not Be Postponed – Thisdaylive

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised that it will conduct on schedule all strands of elections slated for the February 16 and March 2 in River State.

The electoral body also said that elections would be contested only …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2sEJrP2

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]
NEWSLETTER

NEWSLETTER

Member
#2
#2
PROMO!!! PURCHASE DANGOTE CEMENT DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY AT A PROMO PRICE OF 13OO NAIRA PER BAG AND HAVE IT DELIVERED TO YOU ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA.

THIS IS ONLY FOR CUSTOMERS THAT ARE BUYING FROM 1OO BAGS,TRAILER LOADS OF 6OO BAGS, 9OO BAGS AND ABOVE.RICE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 1O,OOO NAIRA PER 5OKG BAG.

CONTACT THE MARKETING MANAGER ( SHEHU ABUBAKAR) ON
O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 FOR BOOKINGS AND ENQUIRIES.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top