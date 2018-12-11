  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics INEC needs 800,000 vehicles for smooth polls in 2019, FRSC reveals – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would need about 800,000 vehicles to conduct high-free general elections in 2019.

Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja …



