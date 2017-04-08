The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has announced that it would conduct elections into the 57 Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas of the State on Saturday, 22nd July, 2017 while run-off/re-run elections would be conducted on Saturday, 29th July, 2017. This was contained in a Notice of Election signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Philips, on Friday 7th April, 2017. According to the Notice, the Commission would meet with Political Parties on Tuesday 13th April, 2017 and election guidelines is expected to be released by the Commission on Friday, 14th April, 2017. The Notice stated further that political campaigns by political parties would commence on Saturday, 15th April and end on Thursday 20th July, 2017 while collection of nomination forms by political parties would begin on Tuesday 18th April, 2017 and end on Friday, 19th May, 2017. Hon. Justice Phillips also acknowledged the support given to the Commission by the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode which she said has put the Commission in a good stead to effectively discharge its responsibilities as an independent electoral umpire at the Local Government level in the State. She also commended the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and its sponsors for their unrelenting support towards the capacity building of the staff of the Commission in election administration, management and international best practices. The five-day course will end on Wednesday, 12th April, 2017