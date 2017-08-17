The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the dates for the 2019 general elections. This was made know by the INEC chairman Prof Dawodu at the swearing in of Resident Electoral Commissioners yesterday in Abuja. He said ''As you are already aware, the Commission has fixed the date for the next General Elections. INEC Chair. The Presidential & Nat. Ass. elections will hold on 16/02/19 while Gov, State Ass. & Area Council elections in the FCT will hold on 02/03/19. It means that from today, we have exactly 548 days to the General Elections. I wish to reiterate our commitment to Nigerians that 2019 will be a remarkable improvement on d acclaimed success of d last General Elections. Going by the outcome of recent elections, it is clear that votes count& will continue to be the sole determinant of the outcome of elections. We shall continue to uphold the sanctity of citizens’ choice as the only basis for determining elective representation in Nigeria