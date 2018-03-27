Submit Post Advertise

Metro Innoson Motors Set To Employ 3000 Nigerians [APPLY HERE]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Mar 27, 2018 at 8:05 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The Board of Directors of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, today approves the employment of over 3000 new employees for its new factory extension in Nnewi, Anambra State.

    The first batch of new intake will see the employment of 1007 workers in April 2018. Based on the above, the following positions are needed for immediate employment.
    Welding Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
    Automotive Painters- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)


    Plasterers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
    Auto Electricians- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
    Mechanical Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
    Administration Officers-(HND, BSc)
    Account Officers- (HND, BSc)
    Public Relation Officers- (HND, BSc)


    Marketing Executives (OND, HND, BSc)
    Quality Control Officers- (HND, BSc)
    Interested applicants should send their curriculum vitae to
    recruit@innosonvehicles.com on or before Friday April 6th 2018.

    IMG_20180327_195841.jpg

    READ MORE HERE
     
    Samguine, Mar 27, 2018 at 8:05 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Innoson Motors Employ
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Innoson Motors boss has been evading justice, says EFCC – Vanguard News

      Samguine, Feb 10, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      397
      Samguine
      Feb 10, 2018
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      The Fallacy That GT Bank Hates Innoson And Ndigbo By Churchill Okonkwo – Sahara Reporters

      Samguine, Feb 9, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      361
      Samguine
      Feb 9, 2018
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Takes Delivery of Vehicles From Innoson Motors

      RemmyAlex, Jan 15, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,051
      RemmyAlex
      Jan 15, 2018
    4. Lequte
      Metro

      Innoson Motors Slams N200bn Lawsuit on EFCC

      Lequte, Jan 2, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      368
      Lequte
      Jan 2, 2018
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Innoson Narrates Ordeals In The Hands Of EFCC

      RemmyAlex, Dec 22, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,140
      kayode ajayi
      Dec 22, 2017
    6. Samguine
      Metro

      JUST IN: Thousands of Innoson Motors workers welcome boss back in Enugu – The Sun News

      Samguine, Dec 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      426
      Samguine
      Dec 21, 2017
    7. Samguine
      Metro

      Statement By The EFCC After Granting Bail To The CEO Of Innoson Motors

      Samguine, Dec 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      534
      Samguine
      Dec 21, 2017

    Trending Posts

    Nigerian Woman allegedly Gives Birth To Baby With Quran And Prayer Beads In His Hand - Linda Ikeji
    Nigerian Woman allegedly Gives Birth To Baby With Quran And Prayer Beads In His Hand - Linda Ikeji
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 10:32 AM 0 comments
    Super Eagles’ Opponents, Iceland Announces Boycott Of 2018 World Cup - Daily Post Nigeria
    Super Eagles’ Opponents, Iceland Announces Boycott Of 2018 World Cup - Daily Post Nigeria
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 8:15 AM 0 comments
    Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed - Sahara Reporters
    Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed - Sahara Reporters
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 9:05 AM 0 comments
    Lady Leak, Shares Explicit Messages Married Church Pastor Sent To Her - Nairaland
    Lady Leak, Shares Explicit Messages Married Church Pastor Sent To Her - Nairaland
    Samguine Mar 27, 2018 at 10:18 AM 0 comments
    Watch Video Of Herdsmen Having Sex With A Cow In Abuja Here
    Watch Video Of Herdsmen Having Sex With A Cow In Abuja Here
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 8:21 PM 0 comments

    Comments