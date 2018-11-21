In spite of the present challenges in the Nigerian economy, opportunities still abound locally in key sectors such as the agriculture and manufacturing. Cucumber and watermelon production in Nigeria are some of those opportunities that still need to be explored.
Nigeria has comparative advantage in …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2FyAO1N
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Nigeria has comparative advantage in …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2FyAO1N
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]