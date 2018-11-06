Politics Investors, Professionals To Manage Ekiti Commercial Ventures – Fayemi – Leadership Newspaper

#1
As part of measures to boost economic prosperity of the state, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday said the state government would soon hands off all commercial ventures of the state to professionals and investors to manage.

The Governor who spoke to newsmen during the …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PGlbJw

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top