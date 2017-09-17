Nnamdi Kanu has gone into hiding after the Nigerian army's declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organization. According to the Punch, Kanu and his top lieutenants had ‘disappeared’ from his country home in Afaraukwu near Umuahia and other places he frequently visited. IPOB members said Kanu and others were advised to hide after the army's terrorism declaration and the decision of the South-East governors to proscribe activities of pro-Biafra agitators in the region. When contacted, Nnamdi Kanu's younger brother said: “Only my brother can tell Nigerians where he is, I can’t. I don’t know why the Army should call IPOB a terrorist organisation, it is out of their desperation to arrest Nnamdi and frustrate the Biafran struggle. We have petitioned the United Nations and the European Union. “The world knows that IPOB is a non-violent organisation, we don’t carry arms, we don’t kill, and we believe violence can never solve any problem. “Nnamdi will soon disclose his current location and IPOB will also react to the proscription of the group by the South-East governors’ forum.”