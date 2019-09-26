World Iranian general to be buried on Tuesday - The Cable

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the late Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force, will be buried in Kerman, his hometown, on Tuesday.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on Thursday night.

A huge crowd in Iraq’s capital Baghdad is currently taking part in a funeral procession for the Iranian military commander


