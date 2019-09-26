The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the late Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force, will be buried in Kerman, his hometown, on Tuesday.
Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on Thursday night.
A huge crowd in Iraq’s capital Baghdad is currently taking part in a funeral procession for the Iranian military commander
