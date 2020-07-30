Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Isiu clash: We didn’t torture suspect to death –Police – New Telegraph

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Isiu clash: We didn’t torture suspect to death –Police - New Telegraph

Police at the Zone 2 Command have denied torturing to death a 32-year-old land agent, Yemi Taiwo, at Isiu, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The police didn’t only deny that the man was tortured to death, they said he was given the necessary medical attention before his death. The officer…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[105]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top