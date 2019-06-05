World Islamic State claims first presence in Mozambique, denied by police – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Islamic State group has claimed it was involved in an insurgent clash in Mozambique for the first time, but an expert expressed doubt and police dismissed the claim outright.

A jihadist insurgency has been growing in the northern Mozambican province …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WfvaVp

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top