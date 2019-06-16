Featured Thread #1
After weeks of speculations, the exit of Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea to Juventus has now been confirmed. In an official statement on the Blues website, it was confirmed that Sarri has been granted his wish to leave the London club back to Italy. As reflected in
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ZnQEB6
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ZnQEB6
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]