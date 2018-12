Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, has predicted that it will be difficult for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari at February 2019 polls because they failed to do the right thing from the beginning....Read more via Naijaloaded – http://bit.ly/2BGMTMW Get More Nigeria Metro News