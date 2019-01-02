Politics It Won’t Be Easy Liberating Lagos From Tinubu’s Grip, PDP Admits – Nairaland

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, on Tuesday said it would be a herculean task wresting power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos during the forthcoming governorship elections.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the APC will square up with Jimi Agbaje of …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2BT9lCU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top