The Deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, was on TVC this morning where he revealed that the Italian man diagnosed with the first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, went to Ewekoro in Ogun state before he fell ill and was brought to Lagos where he was diagnosed with the virus.This young man came in from Italy, Milan. He came in on the 25th. He has a consultancy job with a company in Ogun state. He landed on the 26th, went to Ewkoro and then he fell ill and the doctors were smart enough to say this is somebody that is coming from Italy that has just suddenly fell ill. So they took him in. So we sent an ambulance there with a pep jacket. So they brought him in and then he was diagnosed.