More Details On How Italian Man With Coronavirus Fell Ill In Ogun Before Being Rushed To Lagos
Some more details have emerged on how the Italian man with coronavirus in Nigeria fell ill in Ogun before being brought to Lagos.
- The individual is of Italian origin and he is a consultant to the Lafarge, Ewekoro factory.
- the victim entered Nigeria on Monday, February 24, about 9 pm and visited Ogun State.
- the victim whose name was not given fell ill after he visited Ogun State for a business trip from Italy
- he had made contacts with three people in the night in Lagos State and arrived on Tuesday morning in Ogun State
- He stayed at a guest house and about 4pm on Wednesday, February 26, he developed a fever
- The hospital of Lafarge was very sensitive to the case, they responded immediately and contacted Lagos that they had a high suspicion
