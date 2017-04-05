The House of Representatives, yesterday, demanded an extension of the one month duration for ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, registration. The demand for the extension was part of the resolution contained in the motion sponsored by Danburam Abubakar Nuhu (APC, Kano), The House mandated its Committee on Basic Education and Services to liaise with JAMB on the extension in order to create more space for prospective applicants. It said due to the myriad of challenges prospective applicants faced, the one month period set aside by JAMB should be extended by another one month. The House also urged JAMB to deploy safety equipment at each registration centre to forestall any incident of stampede due to overcrowding. The lawmakers further urged JAMB to specify the requirements, including safety measures, which qualified any centre to participate in the conduct of the UTME computer-based test. Nuhu in the motion said the 1.6 million applicants that registered for the UTME in 2016 might hit two million this year, given the growing number of applicants.