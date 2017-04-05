Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, today visited the graveside of late D.S.P Alamieyeseigha in Amassoma, Bayelsa State. Before the visit to the graveside, Ibori visited Governor Seriake Dickson at the Government House in Yenagoa where he expressed his sympathy to the government and people of the state over the death of their first civilian governor. He also paid a condolence visit to the Alamieyeseigha family. DAILY POST reports that Ibori said the visit to the Governor was to appreciate him for immortalizing the foremost Ijaw hero by renaming the Government House banquet hall after him and for pushing forward his noble ideas of governance and strong agitation for rights of people Ijaw and Niger Delta.