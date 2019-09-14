Megan Thee Stallion, who is currently one of the hottest female rappers around has signed a management deal to be part of Jay Z’s Roc Nation family.
Announcing her new deal on Instagram, the 24-year-old rapper shared a photo with the legendary Jay-Z alsongside a video and wrote: "I would like …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2UR7eIR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Announcing her new deal on Instagram, the 24-year-old rapper shared a photo with the legendary Jay-Z alsongside a video and wrote: "I would like …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2UR7eIR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 30.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[72]