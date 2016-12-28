Submit Post Advertise

Politics Jibrin - Why I Returned to Nigeria

    Former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin has explained why he came back to Nigeria after a self imposed exile.

    Jibrin who spent 2 months in the UK told DAILY TRUST that he returned home to answer calls from anti-graft agencies.

    “I returned to the country on the invitation of one of the anti-graft agencies who need additional information from me as they are finalising investigation and ready to arraign Hembe and few others. I visited the agency and provided what they required and sign to stand witness.”
     
